Iraq hands over remains of 32 Yazidis killed by ISIS

2025-02-13 11:35:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq has handed over the remains of 32 Yazidi victims totheir families after completing identity verification through forensicexaminations, a government official said on Thursday.

“The remains belong to victims from Sinjar, a Yazidi-majority districtthat was overrun by Islamic State militants in 2014,” Zaid Ali Abbas, Director General of theForensic Medicine Department, announced at a joint press conference in Baghdad.

Al-Sheikh Naif, a representative of the Yazidi victims' families saidthat efforts were underway to establish a memorial in Sinjar to honor thevictims. "We are coordinating with relevant authorities to expedite theprocess of delivering DNA test samples of other victims' families to Baghdadand making the results public," he said.

In turn, Diaa Karim, head of the Mass Graves Affairs and ProtectionDirectorate, revealed that additional remains would be handed over in futurebatches as forensic identification continues.

Addressing the broader issue of mass graves, Karim said forensic teamsannually announce discoveries based on completed databases. "Excavationsbegin as soon as a mass grave is identified," he added.

According to Karim, Iraq has documented 125 mass grave sites linked toISIS, pointing out that every site could contain many mass graves.

“So far, authorities have opened 134 mass graves, bringing the total to151, including 64 in Sinjar alone. 29 sites remain to be examined in Ninevehprovince.”