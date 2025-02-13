Iraq's 2025 election drama: Political showdown over law and seat expansion

2025-02-13 11:45:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq is gearing up forits highly anticipated legislative elections by October 2025, but the roadahead is clouded by fierce debates over the Election Law and the possibility ofexpanding parliamentary seats, sparked by the country's recent census, whichrevealed a significant population increase. Political factions are pushing forchanges that align with their interests, making consensus difficult and addingcomplexity to an already contentious process.

Evolution of Iraq’s ElectoralLaws

Since the fall of Saddam Hussein’sregime in 2003, Iraq has changed its electoral framework, enacting six electionlaws to address the country’s evolving political landscape. Initially, duringthe transitional phase, Iraq operated as a single electoral district with aclosed-list system.

In 2005, Election Law No. 16introduced a new system based on electoral quotient calculations, dividing thecountry into 18 electoral districts aligned with its provinces. This systemremained in place until 2010 when partial open-list voting was introduced.

Further reforms came in 2014 withthe adoption of the Sainte-Laguë method, using a 1.7 divisor formula, which waslater adjusted to 1.9 in 2018. This method, introduced in 1912 by Frenchmathematician André Sainte-Laguë, distributes votes across electoral seats inmulti-member districts, seeking to minimize discrepancies between votes andseat allocation.

The October 2019 protests, driven bywidespread public dissatisfaction with corruption and political stagnation, ledto another major shift in 2020. The new law replaced proportionalrepresentation with a majoritarian system, dividing each province into multipleelectoral districts. This change allowed independent candidates to secure 70out of 329 parliamentary seats in the 2021 elections, while traditional partiesstruggled to achieve a majority.

On March 27, 2023, the Iraqiparliament approved an amendment to the parliamentary elections law, revertingto the pre-2019 system. This decision has drawn sharp criticism fromindependent and smaller political parties, who argue that it favors larger politicalblocs and undermines the progress made since the protests.

Proposed Amendments and OngoingDiscussions

Several proposals for furtherelectoral reforms are currently under discussion, including:

- Reinstating the multi-districtsystem used in the 2021 elections.

- Dividing densely populatedprovinces into two electoral districts to ensure fairer representation.

- Implementing a 20–80% electoraldistrict model to reduce political influence and limit the role of financialpower in election outcomes.

These proposals, according toanalysts, aim to address concerns about fairness and representation whilebalancing the interests of various political factions.

Election Law in the Hands of TempleGods?

Amending Iraq's Election Law, a keydemand of the State of Law Coalition (SLC) led by led by Nouri al-Maliki,currently faces considerable obstacles as divisions between major politicalblocs intensify. While larger parties seek to consolidate their influence,independent and smaller factions continue to push for greater representationand accountability.

Each faction, according to MPs, isdetermined to shape the law in a way that aligns with its own interests, makingconsensus elusive. MP Haitham Al-Fahd described the situation as being in thehands of the political elite, or what he called the “temple gods.”

“The amendment has not beenofficially proposed in parliament or its specialized committees so far,” hetold Shafaq News Agency, adding, “What is happening regarding the amendment ismerely behind-the-scenes discussions among political leaders.” While Al-Fahdexpected the amendment to move forward soon, he acknowledged, “It willcertainly be passed by some leaders according to their party and personalinterests.”

The variety of viewpoints amongpolitical blocs was underscored by SLC spokesman MP Aqil Al-Fatlawi, whohighlighted the range of proposals on the table. “Some favor maintaining asingle electoral district, others propose two districts per province, while forBaghdad, four districts evenly distributed between Karkh and Rusafa aresuggested,” he explained to our agency.

Al-Fatlawi stressed that the finaldecision would hinge on political agreements, with the State of Law’spreference being a move toward multiple districts—but not to the extent seen inthe 2021 elections. “This proposal has been discussed with political partners,and negotiations are ongoing to reach a mutually accepted formula, which willserve as the solution,” he said.

The underlying aim, according toAl-Fatlawi, is to restore balance and encourage political participation. “Thisapproach aims to send a message of goodwill to those outside the politicalprocess, encouraging their return,” he remarked, implicitly referencingAl-Sadr’s ongoing refusal to engage in discussions over the matter.

At the same time, Jawad Al-Yasari,Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Regions and Governorates,noted that “many proposals exist among political blocs and parties to amend theElection Law, particularly revising the Sainte-Laguë system, but no agreementhas been reached, and no formal proposal has been submitted yet,” he toldShafaq News.

Among the key proposals is onerequiring ministers and executive officials to take mandatory leave if theyintend to run for parliament. Another suggestion, Al-Yasari affirmed, wouldrequire the Prime Minister and ministers to resign if they wish to participatein the elections, though some proposals advocate for exempting the PM from thisrequirement.

Meanwhile, the Independent HighElectoral Commission (IHEC), as spokesperson Jumana Al-Ghalai confirmed toShafaq News, continues to administer parliamentary elections under the amendedParliamentary and Provincial Councils Election Law No. 12 of 2018, whichincorporates a modified Sainte-Laguë formula.

Will Census Affect MPs Number?

As Iraq’s 2024 census records apopulation exceeding 45 million, the first such count since 1997, speculationhas surged over whether this would trigger a rise in the number ofparliamentary seats, currently set at 329.

Article 49 of the constitutionallows for a potential increase, stipulating that each MP represents 100,000citizens. This formula could, in theory, push the number of seats to as high as600. However, the path to such a change isn’t clear-cut. In 2005, Iraq’s firstparliamentary elections resulted in 275 MPs, and this number rose to 329despite the absence of a complete national census.

While some see the new census as areason to increase the seats, others, like Fadel al-Gharawi, head of theStrategic Human Rights Center, argue against this move. "The announcedpopulation in the 2024 census cannot be used to change the number of MPs from329 to 453, as it was a population count rather than a comprehensive census asrequired by the constitution," he pointed out. Instead, the expertproposed amending Article 49 to remove the “one MP per 100,000 people” clauseand cap the number of seats at 329. Al-Gharawi even suggested holding areferendum on the issue alongside the next parliamentary elections tostreamline the process and reduce the financial burden.

The electoral commission has made itclear that the final decision rests in the hands of lawmakers. Al-Ghalaiaffirmed the IHEC’s stance on adhering to the current law, which continues toset the seat total at 329.

On the ground, MP Al-Fatlawidismissed any immediate changes to the parliamentary structure. "Thegovernment has yet to determine the number of Iraqis living abroad, and theMinistry of Planning has not completed all census-related procedures. Therefore,there will be no increase in the number of MPs," he explained, adding thatthe process is far from complete.