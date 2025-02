2025-02-13 12:00:03 - From: SANA

Homs, SANA-The Krak des Chevaliers is one of the most important and well preserved medieval castles in the world. Krak des Chevaliers is located approximately 40 kilometres (25 mi) west of the city of Homs, close to the border of Lebanon, and is administratively part of the Homs Governorate. Since 2006, the castles of Krak …