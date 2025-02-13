Iraqi oil: Blackout shuts 35 wells, disrupts 57,000 bpd

2025-02-13 12:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ More than 30 Iraqi oilwells have shut down due to a power outage in Basra and other southernprovinces, an informed source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency,“35 wells stopped operating today, with a total production of 57,000 barrels perday (bpd),” adding, “These wells rely on submersible pumps, and the issue wasresolved by activating power generators.”

Since early Thursday, southernprovinces have experienced a total blackout due to increased generation, whichled to a leak in the Maysan 400–Wasit power line.