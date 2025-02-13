13 Hunger strikers recover in al-Sulaymaniyah

2025-02-13 13:53:38 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ Thirteen hunger strikers in al-Sulaymaniyah are in stable condition afterthree days of medical care, a hospital official said on Thursday.

"All13 hunger strikers have undergone comprehensive tests and analyses under thesupervision of specialized medical staff. The results confirmed their conditionis stable with no life-threatening risks," stated Dr. Omid Hedayat, deputydirector of Shar Hospital, during a press conference.

Hedayatexplained that the medical team followed an advanced international treatmentprotocol to help the hunger strikers recover gradually. "They receivedvitamins on the first day, followed by small amounts of fluids on the secondday. Starting at noon today, they will begin receiving food gradually, inaccordance with strict medical guidelines," he noted.

"Medicaltests will be conducted after each meal to monitor their response totreatment," he added, emphasizing that the type of food provided would varyaccording to each patient's health status.

Thenext 48 hours will offer clearer insights into the strikers' condition, Hedayatsaid, after which doctors will determine who requires continued hospitalizationand who can be discharged.

Thehunger strike stemmed from broader protests that broke out in al-Sulaymaniyahon January 25, when public sector employees demanded unpaid salaries. With noofficial response, 13 protesters intensified their demonstration by voluntarilystarting a hunger strike on February 5. Their deteriorating condition promptedtheir transfer to Shar Hospital, where medical teams applied rigorous healthstandards to support their recovery. The situation has drawn significant publicand media attention.