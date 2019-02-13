عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Directors of Netflix Catalonia documentary return award
2019/02/13 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The directors of Netflix documentary Two Catalonias said

Tuesday they had returned a German award because the involvement of Catalonia's

former president Carles Puigdemont in the ceremony had "politicized"

the "neutral" spirit of their work.Alvaro Longoria, who made the film about the crisis sparked

by Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid along with Gerardo Olivares, picked

up the Cinema for Peace Foundation award from Puigdemont's hands in Berlin on

Monday night.As well as handing out the prize for "cinema for peace

and justice", Puigdemont delivered a speech against a trial which began

Tuesday in Madrid of 12 Catalan separatist leaders over the secession bid.He also appeared on stage as a German soprano sang Don't Cry

For Me, Catalonia - a version of Don't Cry For Me, Argentina from the hit

musical Evita."We returned the prize this morning. It became a

political rally which we did not want to take part in," Longoria told AFP

by telephone from Berlin."We felt it did not represent the spirit of the

documentary, which is neutral, and that it failed our professional ethics. We

do not want to be a tool of information manipulation," he added.Longoria said he only decided to attend the ceremony after organizers

promised the event would not be "politicized" and that Puigdemont

would only hand out the award.Olivares, the documentary's other director, declined to

attend the ceremony after he learnt Puigdemont would be present.Puigdemont, who fled Spain days after Catalonia's failed

independence declaration on Oct 27, 2017, is not among the 12 defendants in the

dock over the secession bid. Spain does not try suspects in absentia for major

offences.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW