Erbil hosts panel on TikTok’s social impact

2025-02-13 16:05:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Erbil, the Capital of KurdistanRegion, hosted a panel discussion to examine the societal impact of TikTok.

According to Shafaq News correspondents, speakers at theevent highlighted the risks posed by TikTok’s unregulated content, warning that“it could undermine social andcultural values while contributing to rising cases of cyberbullying and digitaladdiction.”

Experts in media and sociology attending the discussioncalled for legal and administrative measures to curb TikTok’s influence,particularly among younger demographics.

In March 2024, Communications Minister Hayam Al-Yasirisubmitted a formal request to the Iraqi Cabinet to ban TikTok, arguing that theplatform was “contributing to the fragmentation of Iraqi society.”

Further tightening restrictions, Iraq’s central bank ordereda nationwide halt to financial transactions for TikTok agents in late 2024.