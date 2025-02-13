Government, businesses collaborate to improve banking in Erbil

2025-02-13 17:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the KurdistanRegion held a workshop on Thursday aimed at enhancing the banking sector’s rolein economic development.

According to a statement from the Chamber, the workshop focused onactivating the banking sector as well as exploring ways for local factories toaccess loans from the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

"The banking sector plays a vital role in driving economic growth,"said Kamran Salah Bajkar, Deputy Head of the Chamber. "Diversifying incomesources is crucial, and we must give more attention to agriculture, tourism,and industry."

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, who attended the event, expressed optimismabout the workshop's outcomes. "We hope these discussions will contributeto the development of the region's economic and banking sectors," he said."The regional government has made significant progress despite numerouschallenges, particularly in integrating the public and private sectors anddiversifying sources of income."

The workshop also covered various topics, including the CBI’s plans toactivate banking activities, the sector’s role in sustainable development, andthe challenges facing the banking system." Our goal is to create a dynamicbanking environment that supports economic growth," said a representativefrom the Central Bank of Iraq who attended the event. "We are committed tofunding major projects and renewable energy initiatives through targeted loanprograms."

Factory owners also voiced their concerns and hopes during the discussions."We want equal access to the same benefits and privileges available tofactories in other parts of Iraq," said one factory owner. "Access tothese loans would allow us to modernize our facilities and contribute moreeffectively to the region's economy."