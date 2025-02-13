Kurdish Leader Barzani discusses Security Strategy with Iraqi Parliament

2025-02-13 17:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received adelegation from the Iraqi Parliament, including members of the team responsiblefor preparing the National Security Strategy.

The Kurdish leader welcomed the delegation at his Saladin Resort, whichincluded members of the parliamentary team headed by Iraqi MP Jawad al-Bolani,according to an official statement from Barzani’s office.

During the meeting, the delegation requested the Brazani’s insights andobservations on the team's progress and the national security strategy.

The Kurdish leader praised the efforts of the parliamentary team in craftingthe strategy, offering valuable advice and remarks on the political situation.He also stressed the importance of state institutions adhering to theprinciples of partnership, balance, and consensus, in line with theConstitution."