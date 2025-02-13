President Barzani arrives in Germany to attend Security Conference

2025-02-13 19:15:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kurdish President, NechirvanBarzani, arrived in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference followinga special invitation.

The Spokesperson for The Kurdistan Region Presidency, DilshadShahab, announced that “during the three-day event, President Nechirvan Barzaniwill hold multiple meetings with senior leaders and officials fromparticipating countries,” adding that these discussions will focus on theKurdistan Region and Iraq’s diplomatic ties with various countries, along withkey regional developments.

The conference brings together numerous heads of state andgovernment, along with foreign and defense ministers, in addition to leadingexperts and policymakers in international security and diplomacy.

The Munich Security Conference, first held in 1963, is an annualworld forum, that brings together senior government officials and experts indefense, security, and foreign policy. The event addresses pressing globalchallenges, including terrorism, armed conflicts, weapons proliferation, andclimate change’s impact on global security.