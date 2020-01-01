Militiamen withdraw from US Embassy but Iraq tensions linger

2020/01/01 | 23:30 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- … the U.S.
embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan.
1, 2020.
… the opposite side of the Tigris River, outside the so-called … that toppled Saddam Hussein.
Iran has close ties to Iraq's … responding to the attacks in Kirkuk and elsewhere with airstrikes, has …
embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan.
1, 2020.
… the opposite side of the Tigris River, outside the so-called … that toppled Saddam Hussein.
Iran has close ties to Iraq's … responding to the attacks in Kirkuk and elsewhere with airstrikes, has …