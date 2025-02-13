Trump's Gaza plan 'is not acceptable', Iraqi FM Hussein says

2025-02-13 20:00:04 - From: France 24

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein reacted to US President Donald Trump's plan to "own" the Gaza Strip and to relocate its inhabitants to countries like Egypt and Jordan. "We are with the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people," Hussein said. "To displace them, to transfer the Palestinian people from their own land to somewhere else" (...) "is not acceptable". Turning to relations with neighbouring countries, the top Iraqi diplomat expressed concern about the presence of IS group "terrorists" in eastern Syria.