All Shiite militias withdraw from U.S. embassy perimeter: Iraqi military

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi security forces and supporter of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militias stand outside the U.S.embassy in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020.Photo: U.S.DoD via Reuters

BAGHDAD,— All members of Shiite paramilitary groups and their supporters who have been protesting against U.S.



air strikes in Iraq have withdrawn from the perimeter of the U.S.



Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.

“All protesters have withdrawn, tents dismantled, and other forms of demonstrating that accompanied these protests have ended and the Iraqi security forces have completely secured the embassy perimeter,” it said in a statement.

By Wednesday afternoon many had left the embassy and started setting up a protest camp in front of a nearby hotel.



A small group of protesters remained and said they would not leave till U.S.



forces were expelled from Iraq.

The embassy’s outer perimeter was stormed on Tuesday by Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militia and their supporters angry at U.S.



air strikes against an Iran-backed group that killed at least 25 fighters.



On Wednesday demonstrators hurled rocks at the building while security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades in an attempt to disperse them.

The United States launched deadly air strikes against bases of the Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah on Sunday in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a U.S.



contractor at a base in northern Iraq.

The anti-American action comes after months of protests in Iraq against the Iran-backed militias which support the government.



Many Iraqis complain that their country has become a battlefield for a proxy war for influence between Washington and Tehran, and their leaders are too beholden to outside powers.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday condemned the U.S.



attacks.



Iran summoned a Swiss envoy, who represents U.S.



interests in Tehran, to complain about what it described as “warmongering” words from Washington.

Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the violence at the U.S.



embassy and said Tehran would be held responsible.

