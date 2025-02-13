France's Macron urges 'representative' governance in Syria

2025-02-13 22:00:12 - From: Al monitor

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged Syria's new leaders to ensure "governance that is representative and respectful of all" at a Paris conference on the transition in the war-torn country after Bashar al-Assad's fall.

"The hope you carry on your shoulders is immense," he said at the international meeting attended by Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Islamist-led rebels toppled Assad in December after a lightning offensive.