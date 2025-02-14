International community vows support for Syria transition

2025-02-14 03:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Western nations joined key players in the Middle East on Thursday in a pledge of support for war-torn Syria's delicate transition after the fall of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad.

Around 20 countries including Arab nations, Turkey, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Japan agreed at the close of a conference in Paris to "work together to ensure the success of the transition in a process led by Syria".

The meeting's final statement also pledged support for Syria's new authorities in the fight against "all forms of terrorism and extremism".