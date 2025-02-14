Hilal Al-Iraq Al-Muntazar wins Basra Roads Contract

2025-02-14 03:45:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Hilal Al-Iraq Al-Muntazar General Contracting Limited Liability Company has won an Engineering Design and Construction contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for "paving access roads in Basra." Contract value is stated as $551,475. See our Comprehensive Guide to Construction Equipment in Iraq here. (Source: UNGM)

