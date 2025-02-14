KRG Advances Environmental Protection Initiatives

2025-02-14 03:45:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has issued an update on its environmental protection initiatives: Key Developments: 14,390 environmental permits issued in the past five years. 25,000+ projects monitored for compliance, with penalties imposed for violations. Illegal refineries shut down under PM Masrour Barzani's directive. Eight new dams completed, with more under construction […]

