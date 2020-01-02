Iraq forces capture ISIS members in charge of recruitments in Mosul

2020/01/02 | 12:00 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi security forces announced on Thursday the arrest of two Islamic State members who were in charge of recruitments for the terror group in Mosul.

The suspects were members of the “Diwan al-Jund,” or the Soldiers’ Bureau, an entity that oversees the recruitment and placement of fighters in the so-called Islamic State’s ranks, an Interior Ministry statement read.

The two were captured in an operation in the village of Al-Ibtisheh, in the Al-Hadr District, located southwest of Mosul.

On Wednesday, Iraqi security forces detained two other members of the Islamic State in Mosul.



One of the members was working in the terror group’s “Al-Hisbah (Accountability)” office during its control of Mosul while the other was in charge of booby-trapping vehicles in the city.

Last week, Iraqi security forces announced the arrest of an alleged Islamic State financier during an operation in the western Anbar governorate.

A few days later, on Dec.



25, Iraq’s military announced it had dismantled an Islamic State sleeper cell in Anbar, arresting 14 suspects.

Although Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State in December 2017, the extremist group continues to launch regular attacks, including bombings, kidnappings, and ambushes against both Iraqi security forces, Kurdish forces, and civilians in areas liberated from its control as well as in major cities it never took over, such as Baghdad and Kirkuk.

Recent unrest in Iraq in the form of widespread protests have slowed anti-Islamic State operations in the past few months.

The terrorist group appears to have taken advantage of the situation and has carried out attacks with increasing regularity.



