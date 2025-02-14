2025-02-14 03:45:24 - From: Iraq Business News

From Kurdistan24. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq, Syria set to resume trade with new joint border crossing Hassan Sheikh, chairman of the Iraqi-Syrian Commerce Council, confirmed that Iraq has finalized its preparations and requested Syria to implement the necessary border […]

The post Iraq, Syria "set to Resume Trade with new Border Crossing" first appeared on Iraq Business News.