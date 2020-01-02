U.S. embassy in Iraqi capital suspends consular operations

2020/01/02 | 12:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Security Forces vehicles line up in the street outside the U.S.embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq, January 1, 2020.Photo: U.S.DoD via Reuters

BAGHDAD,— The U.S.



Embassy in Baghdad said on Wednesday that all public consular operations were suspended, a day after Iran-backed Shiite militias and their supporters stormed its outer perimeter, setting fires, throwing rocks and smashing surveillance cameras.

“Due to militia attacks at the U.S.



Embassy compound, all public consular operations are suspended until further notice.



All future appointments are canceled.



U.S.



citizens are advised to not approach the embassy,” it said in a statement.

All members of Shiite paramilitary groups and their supporters who have been protesting against U.S.



air strikes in Iraq have withdrawn from the perimeter of the U.S.



Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.

The embassy’s outer perimeter was stormed on Tuesday by Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militia and their supporters angry at U.S.



air strikes against an Iran-backed group that killed at least 25 fighters.



On Wednesday demonstrators hurled rocks at the building while security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades in an attempt to disperse them.

The United States launched deadly air strikes against bases of the Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah on Sunday in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a U.S.



contractor at a base in northern Iraq.

