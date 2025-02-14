Syria's quest for 'national unity': On paper, principles of diversity & inclusivity 'almost perfect'

2025-02-14 10:00:04 - From: France 24

The Paris conference to chart Syria’s political future will include all segments of Syrian society except for the Kurdish-led administration in the northeast and loyalists of the repressive former government of Bashar Assad. Interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa has promised to launch an inclusive political process to set up a new constitution and representative government for all Syrians. For in-depth analysis and a deeper perspective on the national dialogue conference, FRANCE 24's Mark Owen is joined by our Senior Reporter James André and Marc Pierini, Senior Fellow at Carnegie Europe and former EU ambassador to Syria and Turkey.