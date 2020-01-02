US warns citizens against travel to Iraq

2020/01/02 | 15:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- US warned its citizens not to visit Iraq because of “The threat of terrorism, kidnappings and armed conflict”, according to a statement issued by the US department of state on Thursday.

“Sectarian militias pose a threat to all Western interests in various parts of Iraq,“ the statement read.

On Wednesday, the US embassy in Baghdad said in a statement that all public consulate operations have been suspended and advised American citizens not to even approach the compound.

“Due to militia attacks at the US embassy compound, all public consular operations are suspended until further notice.



All future appointments are canceled.



US citizens are advised to not approach the embassy,” the statement added.

It is worth mentioning that, the US military launched a number of defensive airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against five sites belonging to Hezbollah Brigades-an Iranian backed militia-following the killing of a US civilian contractor, according to the independent.

US President Donald Trump’s administration blames the group for a rocket assault on a military base near Kirkuk, northern Iraq, on Friday, which resulted in the death of an American worker and the injury of several US and Iraqi soldiers.

On his part, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned US airstrikes, describing it as an unacceptable vicious attack that will have dangerous consequences.