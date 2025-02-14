'New steps, new commitments would be proof of good faith from this new Syrian authority'

2025-02-14 13:00:44 - From: France 24

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged Syria's new leaders to ensure "governance that is representative and respectful of all" at a Paris conference on the transition in the war-torn country after Bashar al-Assad's fall. For in-depth analysis and a deeper perspective on the national dialogue conference taking place in Paris, FRANCE 24's François Picard welcomes Souhire Medini, Visiting Fellow at The Washington Institute, currently in residence from the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.