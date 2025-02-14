President Barzani, Italian Defense Minister discuss security cooperation at Munich Conference

2025-02-14 13:03:08 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met withItalian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on Friday as part of his participationin the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

The Kurdistan Presidency stated, “Their discussions focused on enhancingthe relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Italy, as well as reinforcingcollaboration in the fight against ISIS.”

President Barzani expressed Kurdistan’s appreciation for Italy’s role intraining Peshmerga forces and enhancing their capabilities within theinternational coalition against ISIS. He emphasized the continued need forinternational support for both Iraq and Kurdistan to ensure ISIS’s finaldefeat.

Crosetto reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to its partnership with theKurdistan Region, pledging continued military and security cooperation withboth Iraq and Kurdistan. He praised the region’s role in maintaining stabilityin the broader Middle East.

The meeting also covered regional security and political developments,including the situation in Syria and other shared concerns, the statementadded.

On Thursday, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Germanyto attend MSC following a special invitation.

The conference brings together numerous heads of state and government,along with foreign and defense ministers, in addition to leading experts andpolicymakers in international security and diplomacy.

The Munich Security Conference, established in 1963, is one of theworld’s leading forums on defense and international security, tackling issuessuch as terrorism, armed conflicts, arms proliferation, and climate-relatedsecurity risks.

According to MSC, “the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) will takeplace from February 14 to 16, 2025, at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich. TheMSC 2025 will once again offer an unparalleled platform for high-level debateson the key foreign and security policy challenges of our time.”