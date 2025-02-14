International organizations meet in Paris, confirm interest in helping rebuild Syria
2025-02-14 14:00:03 - From: SANA
Paris, SANA-Representatives of a number of international development organizations, during a meeting on the sidelines of the Paris Conference on Syria, which began Thursday with the participation of Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, stressed their interest in helping in the reconstruction of Syria by ensuring the lifting of sanctions in priority sectors such as energy, transport …