Syrian jailed over death of migrant girl

2025-02-14 14:00:18 - From: Arab News

NICOSIA: A Cypriot court sentenced a Syrian man who captained a migrant boat from Lebanon to three years in prison over causing the death of a young girl from dehydration, authorities said on Friday. A statement by the Cypriot prosecution service said the Famagusta Criminal Court sentenced the Syrian national, 47, after finding him guilty of negligence resulting in the death of a three-year-old Syrian girl, who died from dehydration.