President Barzani at MSC2025: meeting with Italian Defense Minister, discussing security cooperation

2025-02-14 14:10:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met withItalian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on Friday as part of his participationin the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

The Kurdistan Presidency stated, “Their discussions focused on enhancingthe relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Italy, as well as reinforcingcollaboration in the fight against ISIS.”

President Barzani expressed Kurdistan’s appreciation for Italy’s role intraining Peshmerga forces and enhancing their capabilities within theinternational coalition against ISIS. He emphasized the continued need forinternational support for both Iraq and Kurdistan to ensure ISIS’s finaldefeat.

Crosetto reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to its partnership with theKurdistan Region, pledging continued military and security cooperation withboth Iraq and Kurdistan. He praised the region’s role in maintaining stabilityin the broader Middle East.

The meeting also covered regional security and political developments,including the situation in Syria and other shared concerns, the statementadded.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Italian Defense Minister @GuidoCrosetto on the sidelines of #MSC2025. They discussed shared security issues, regional stability, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation. pic.twitter.com/OeHsduVVfU — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) February 14, 2025

On Thursday, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Germanyto attend the Munich Security Conference that will be held from Feb.14-16.