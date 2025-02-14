Drugs, weapons in Syria borderland where Hezbollah held sway

2025-02-14 15:00:02 - From: Al monitor

In a desolate area of Syria where Lebanese militant group Hezbollah once held sway, security forces shot open the gates to an abandoned building and found a defunct drug factory.

Syria's new authorities launched a security campaign last week around Qusayr at the porous Lebanese border, cracking down on drug and weapons smugglers.

They have also accused Lebanon's Hezbollah, which for years propped up Bashar al-Assad, of firing at them in clashes in the weeks since his ouster.