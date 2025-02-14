Home
Politics
Security
Economy
Sports
Opinions
Miscellaneous
🔍
English
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq News Now
Baghdad
Kurdistan
Basra
Anbar
Karbala
Saladin
Kirkuk
Diyala
Maysan
Wasit
Diwaniya
Dhi Qar
Ninawa
Najaf
Muthanna
Babil
Home
›
Al Arabiya English
›
Videos
› Video | Humpback whale swallows kayaker
Video | Humpback whale swallows kayaker
Copy
2025-02-14 17:27:06 - From: Al Arabiya English
Related Topics
Video | LIVE: Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets US senators in Munich
Video | US VP Vance slams migration, free speech ‘crisis’
Video | Fred Fleitz: Trump stands with NATO
Video | Bridge collapses and falls into river with bus of passengers in Peru | AFP
Video | Does Trump and Putin's Potential Ukraine Deal Mean the Start of a New World Order?...
Video | 'I Think He Would Tell Me If He Didn't': Trump Says Putin Wants Peace In Russia-Uk...
Video | NATO members 'need more skin in the game' says US defence chief Hegseth | AFP
Video | LIVE: Demonstrators gather in Washington for ‘Defy DOGE’ protest