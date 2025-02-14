President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting with German, Qatari, US, Bahraini officials

2025-02-14 19:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan RegionPresident Nechirvan Barzani met with senior German, Qatari, US, and Bahraini officials onthe sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC2025).

The Kurdistan Region Presidency stated thatBarzani’s meeting with German State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of theInterior and Community, Hans-Georg Engelke, “focused on enhancing securitycooperation between Germany, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.”

President Barzani expressed his sympathiesto Germany following the tragic terrorist attack in Munich, which resulted ininjuries to several citizens.

In aseparate meeting with Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Barzani discussed Iraq’s political situation and Middle Eastdevelopments, with a focus on Syria.

“Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to fosteringpeace and stability in Syria, while also addressing the Kurdish situation andother communities in the new Syria.”

President Barzani also met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, where they discussed “recent regional developments and efforts to promote lasting peace and stability.”

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain on the sidelines of #MSC2025.They discussed recent regional developments and efforts to promote lasting peace and stability. pic.twitter.com/PJIFtzCsIo — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) February 14, 2025

TheKurdish President also discussed “recent developments in the region and theirimplications for the Middle East” with US Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Barzani“expressed his gratitude to the U.S. Congress for its ongoing assistance to theKurdistan Region.” Meanwhile, Van Hollen “commended the Kurdistan Region forits contributions to peace and stability in the Region.”

Earlier today, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, met with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

On Thursday, the Kurdish President arrived in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference that will be held from Feb.14-16.