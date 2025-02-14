Al-Shaibani: Paris Conference participants show strong will to support transitional phase in Syria

2025-02-14 22:00:03 - From: SANA

Paris, SANA- Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad al-Shaibani stressed that the Paris Conference witnessed a strong will from all participants to support the transitional phase in Syria along with lifting the sanctions imposed on it. “I participated in the conference at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and his Foreign Minister Jean-Noël …