2025-02-14 22:00:03 - From: SANA

Moscow, SANA-The Russian Foreign Ministry affirmed that Moscow intend to develop relations with Syria. “We are committed and interested in the continuous and active development of Russian-Syrian bilateral relations in various fields.” The “RT” website quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying. Zakharova added: “Our contacts with the Syrian side aim to identify …