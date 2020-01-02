Syrian Arab Republic: Regional Situation Report for Syria Crisis Issue No. 86 - October 2019

2020/01/02 | 22:00 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: United Nations Population Fund

Country: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey

UNFPA continues to provide services to people in need of sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence integrated services, with a focus on the needs of women and adolescent girls.



A variety of SRH services are being delivered, including antenatal care, family planning, normal delivery services, postnatal care, referrals, treatment of reproductive tract/urinary tract infection, treatment of trauma, and others.