President Barzani at MSC2025: meeting with Jordanian FM

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized theregion's desire to strengthen cooperation with Jordan during a meeting with JordanianDeputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Hussein Abdullahal-Safadi in Munich on Friday.

According to a statement from the KurdistanRegion Presidency, Barzani met with Al-Safadi as part of his ongoingengagements at the MunichSecurity Conference (MSC2025).

The two sides discussed the relationship betweenJordan, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, exploring ways to enhance cooperationin political and economic fields, as well as reviewing the latest developmentsin the region.

President Barzani reiterated the importance ofrelations with Jordan, highlighting the Kingdom's significant role insupporting regional stability and expressing the Kurdistan Region's desire tostrengthen collaboration with Jordan.

For his part, Minister Al-Safadi underscoredJordan’s commitment to enhancing relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,praising the Kurdistan Region's role in the stability of Iraq and the widerregion. He also stressed the importance of continuing dialogue and jointcooperation to address regional challenges.

The two leaders alsodiscussed the security and political situation in Syria and the broader region,alongside several other issues of mutual interest, the statement added.