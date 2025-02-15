Iraq Advances Development of Exploration Block 3

2025-02-15 05:30:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Bassem Mohammed Khudair, Undersecretary for Extraction at Iraq's Ministry of Oil, chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss the development of Exploration Block 3. Key Discussion Points: Participants: Senior officials attended, including the Directors General of the Oil Exploration Company (OEC), Midland [Middle] Oil Company (MdOC), Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate […]

