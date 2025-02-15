2025-02-15 05:30:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT) at Umm Qasr has commissioned a new Gottwald ESP.8 mobile harbour crane from Finnish company Konecranes. With a 125-ton lifting capacity and a 54-meter boom, the crane can serve vessels up to post-Panamax class, according to a statement from International Container Terminal Services, Inc (ICTSI). Photo shows […]

The post Basra Gateway Terminal gets New Crane first appeared on Iraq Business News.