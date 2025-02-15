2025-02-15 05:30:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has commenced drilling operations for the first well in an 18-well project at the Southern East Baghdad oil field, in cooperation with China's EBS Petroleum, a body registered in Iraq to conduct the petroleum operations on behalf of China's ZhenHua Oil, The project aims to boost national […]

The post IDC Begins 18-Well Project at East Baghdad Field South first appeared on Iraq Business News.