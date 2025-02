2025-02-15 10:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a letter of congratulation to President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mr. Ahmad Al-Sharaa, on assuming presidency of the Republic. The Azerbaijan News Agency said President Aliyev expressed in the letter his wishes for President Al-Sharaa to succeed in achieving prosperity the Syrian people, and …