Middle East live: Israeli hostages, Palestinian prisoners to be released as Trump calls for ‘hard stance’ on Gaza – live

2025-02-15 10:00:18 - From: The Guardian

Three Israeli hostages and 369 Palestinian prisoners to be freed as US president says he prefers tough approach but ‘I can’t tell you what Israel is going to do’

Latest Israeli hostages to be freed named amid uncertainty over truce

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Israel-Gaza ceasefire.

Hamas is expected to release three Israeli hostages on Saturday in exchange for more than 300 Palestinians held in Israeli jails, as the shaky ceasefire appears to be holding despite inflammatory comments made by the US president, Donald Trump.

A group of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, wounding at least 16 Palestinians, according to paramedics. The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that it brought four people to the hospital with fractures and wounds from the village of Al-Maniya, near Bethlehem. It said it treated 10 of the injured in the field. The head of the village council, Zayed Kawazbeh, told Palestinian news agency Wafa that a large group of settlers attacked residents using clubs, rifle butts and tear gas canisters. The settlers also set fire to two vehicles, vandalised several others and destroyed solar panels, tents and barracks in the area.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun has condemned an attack on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon convoy in Beirut, saying security forces will not tolerate anyone who tries to destabilise the country, according to a statement by the president’s office. The outgoing deputy force commander of the Unifil was injured on Friday when a convoy taking peacekeepers to Beirut airport was “violently attacked”, Unifil said.

Iran accused Israel on Friday of disrupting flights from Tehran to Beirut, after a decision barring two Iranian planes from landing in the Lebanese capital sparked protests. Israel has repeatedly accused Hezbollah of using Lebanon’s only airport to transfer weapons from Iran. Hezbollah and Lebanese officials have denied Israel’s claims.

The US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, is expected to visit Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates soon to discuss the fragile Gaza ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia will host the leaders of four Arab countries at a summit on 20 February to discuss Trump’s proposal for a US takeover of Gaza, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a source with knowledge of the preparations. Speaking on condition of anonymity, another source said the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, would also attend.

Fourteen Palestinian children, many with cancer, have been flown to Italy for medical treatment, the latest among dozens brought from Gaza after the Hamas-Israel war. The children and their families, a total of 45 people, were flown to Italy on an Italian military plane, and greeted at Rome’s Ciampino airport on Thursday evening by the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani.

Two Jerusalem booksellers detained this week on charges their books were causing “public disorder” have said the experience reflected an intensifying campaign by the Israeli government against Palestinian culture and free speech. Mahmoud Muna and his nephew Ahmed, whose family has owned the Educational Bookshop for more than 40 years, spent two days in detention and will remain under house arrest until Sunday, despite the absence of evidence to support the vague accusations against them.

Turkey will not allow terrorist organisations to take shelter in northern Syria and will not hesitate to take action in that regard, the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, said. The new Syrian administration under Ahmed al-Sharaa appears to be determined to fight those terrorist organisations, Erdo?an said, according to a transcript of his remarks to journalists on his return flight from a trip to Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan.

Turkey’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, and Rubio discussed Syria and Gaza during their first in-person meeting in Munich on Friday, a Turkish foreign ministry source said. Fidan called for the ceasefire in Gaza to be made permanent, Reuters reports.

Continue reading...