German defense minister praises Peshmerga, highlights German-built hospital in Kurdistan

2019/02/13 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Germany is a member of the US-led coalition which has provided humanitarian, logistics, and military support to the Kurdistan Region over the past few years.
As part of its support to the Kurdistan Region, Germany completed the construction of the Peshmerga Hospital and officially handed it over to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Jan. 31.
The total cost of the hospital’s construction was about $5 million, and its completion took 16 months. Various Kurdish officials and the US-led coalition commanders attended the ceremony.
The hospital, located in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil, will officially be open to Peshmerga fighters on April 24, Eza Nawzad, the Director of Peshmerga Hospital, recently told Kurdistan 24.
Local nurses and doctors under the supervision of the German government will work at the hospital, Rebin Zekhani, the deputy director of medical affairs for the Peshmerga forces, previously told Kurdistan 24.
Over the past few years, the Kurdish Peshmerga have been one of the most efficient ground troops in the fight against the Islamic State. About 2,000 Peshmerga fighters have been killed while fighting the extremist group, and over 10,000 more wounded, according to the Peshmerga Ministry.
Since 2014, the lack of advanced and necessary medical equipment in the Kurdistan Region has led to over 100 severely injured Peshmerga fighters being sent abroad to receive proper treatment.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
(Additional reporting by Barzan Hassan)
