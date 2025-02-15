Iraq News Now

Iraqi real estate purchases in Turkiye increase 39.7%, rank third in January 2025

2025-02-15 13:46:04 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqis were the thirdlargest group of foreign buyers of Turkish real estate in January 2025, theTurkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported on Saturday.

The report revealed a 39.7% increasein home sales in Turkiye in January 2025, with 112,173 homes sold, compared to 80,308homes in January 2024.

The report indicated that “Russianswere the top buyers, purchasing 248 homes, followed by Iranians with 262 homes,and Iraqis with 103 homes.”

Historically, Iraqis have ledforeign home purchases in Turkiye since 2015. However, their ranking fell tosecond place after Iranians at the beginning of 2021, and third in April 2022,following a surge in Russian purchases.

