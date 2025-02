2025-02-15 14:00:03 - From: SANA

Ankara-SANA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his country’s full confidence in the new Syrian administration, stressing working closely with it. The Turkish Newspaper Zaman quoted Erdogan as in a statement: We closely monitor all the events in the region, and deal with them immediately, we have full trust in and work with the Syrian administration, …