Teachers on strike: “Era of unpaid work is over”

2025-02-15 14:16:20 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, theCoordinating Committee of Protesting Teachers and Employees in Al-Sulaymaniyahescalated its stance against the government, announcing the continuation oftheir work boycott and warning they may terminate the academic year entirely iftheir salary demands remain unmet.

Committee member Zana Mohammeddeclared during a press conference, “The era of working without salaries isover,” accusing authorities of failing to disburse outstanding wages, includingDecember’s salary from last year.

The committee issued a finalultimatum, demanding the immediate payment of salaries, a guarantee ofconsistent disbursement, and the formalization of payroll through Al-Rasheedand Al-Rafidain banks. “If these demands are not met, we will be forced to endthe academic year,” the committee warned, stating they “will not submit to anillegitimate authority.”

The committee also cautioned againstany attempts to pressure teachers into returning to work, vowing to “take afirm stance against governmental or partisan interference.”

Meanwhile, teachers on hunger strikein Al-Sulaymaniyah announced on Saturday they were leaving the hospital afterreceiving treatment, rejecting any statements made on their behalf by externalparties.

Hunger-striking teacher DilshadMirani told reporters, “All teachers who were hospitalized due to the strikewill leave today,” emphasizing that “those claiming that the strike ended underpressure from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan can go hit their heads against arock.”

The protests,which have persisted for months, have intensified in recent days, with someteachers resorting to hunger strikes to pressure the government, leading to hospitalizationand drawing support from unions and human rights organizations backing theirdemands.

Despite serious health concerns, thehunger-striking teachers reaffirmed their commitment, insisting their decisionremains “independent and free from political influence.”