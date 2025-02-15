President Barzani: Kurdistan-Iran ties enter “New Stage”

2025-02-15 14:16:20 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An “importantchapter and new stage” has begun inrelations between the Iraqi Kurdistan and Iran, Kurdistan Region PresidentNechirvan Barzani revealed.

In an interview with Iran’sISNA news agency, Barzani highlighted that “good progress is being made inimplementing the security agreement between Iraq and Iran,” stressing thatErbil is committed to ensuring the territory of the Kurdistan Region is notused as a base for threats against Iranian security.

“Security measures and bordersurveillance have been strengthened to prevent any activity that could affectstability,” the Kurdish President noted, emphasizing that the Iraqi Kurdistan isworking closely with Baghdad to monitor compliance and ensure border areasremain secure.

When asked about recentdiplomatic engagements, Barzani described the visit of Iranian President MasoudPezeshkian to the Kurdistan Region, as well as his own visit to Tehran, as keymilestones in “strengthening relations” between theparties.

On economic cooperation,Barzani noted that annual trade between Iraq and Iran exceeds $10 billion, withthe Kurdistan Region accounting for 60% of this exchange. “We want to increasethis amount even further, as much as we can and the framework of Iraqi laws andregulations allows us,” he remarked.

Barzani acknowledged that “logisticalissues at border crossings,” as well as “differences in customs and financialpolicies between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region,” present challenges. He alsopointed out that sanctions on Iran complicate economic cooperation.

Despite these obstacles,Barzani expressed optimism about deepening ties with Tehran, emphasizing thatborder stability and security are “shared priorities.”