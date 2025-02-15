Aqar Quf Ziggurat: A fading legacy of Mesopotamia

2025-02-15 19:25:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ For over three millennia, the Aqar Quf Zigguratwithstood the test of time, standing as a testament to Mesopotamia’s richhistory. Environmental threats, neglect, and urban encroachment areaccelerating its deterioration, raising urgent concerns about the fate of oneof Iraq’s most significant landmarks.

Mesopotamia’s Enduring Ziggurat

Baghdad was one of the cities in the southern region ofMesopotamia, with the Ziggurat located near the confluence of the Tigris andDiyala rivers. Situated 15 kilometers west of Baghdad, the Ziggurat and onceserved as the capital of the Kassite Empire. The sacred complex was constructedduring the Kassite dynasty's rule after it took control of the BabylonianEmpire following the decline of Hammurabi’s dynasty.

The inhabitants spoke the Babylonian language in officialcommunications and initially made Babylon their capital. However, they laterestablished a new capital, naming it Dur-Kurigalzu, at a site now known as AqarQuf, near Baghdad.

Dedicated to the god Enlil, the Ziggurat remains remarkablywell-preserved, with its mud-brick core still rising approximately 170 feetabove the flat plains near Baghdad. The site also featured three temples and apalace, where corridor walls were adorned with numerous depictions of malefigures, possibly court officials, along with several sanctuaries. At its height, the city, fortified bymultiple ramparts, spanned an area of 225 hectares.

Archaeologist Junaid Hamid, told Shafaq News that theZiggurat served as a commercial hub for several centuries, with camel caravansand trade routes passing through the site, adding “the location of the Aqar QufZiggurat has made it a popular recreational destination for Baghdad families,especially on Fridays and public holidays.”

Notably, British archaeologist Francis Rawdon Chesney wasthe first to visit the Aqar Quf Ziggurat in 1837. Excavations took placebetween 1942 and 1945, led by Iraqi researcher Taha Baqir and Britisharchaeologist Seton Lloyd, as part of a collaboration between Iraq’sDirectorate of Antiquities and the British School of Archaeology. The digsuncovered more than 100 cuneiform-inscribed tablets.

In 1970, a reconstruction project was launched, covering theZiggurat, temples, public buildings, and the White Mound, which housed a largepalace. According to researcher Junaid Amer Hamid, the Ziggurat was built withlayers of reed mats that reinforced its structure and helped prevent collapse.Iraqi archaeologists also discovered nearby sites, including Tell Abu Shajar.

A Legacy Under Threat

For more than 3,440 years, the Aqar Quf Ziggurat has stoodresilient, but it now faces growing environmental threats and urbanencroachment that could accelerate its deterioration.

Archaeologist Amer Abdul Razaq told Shafaq News that “Iraq’shistorical sites are a fundamental part of the country’s identity, expressingconcern over insufficient efforts to protect them.”

“Climate change has affected all archaeological sites inIraq, particularly those built with mudbrick and fired clay, which are morevulnerable to decay than stone structures,” Abdul Razaq continued.

Rain, humidity, and drought have caused the Ziggurat’sheight to shrink from 72 meters to 52 meters, raising fears of further erosionin the coming years, he noted.

To safeguard the site, the archeologist proposedconstructing a large protective canopy or a glass enclosure to shield theZiggurat from environmental damage.

Environmental threats to the Ziggurat include flooding fromthe nearby Euphrates River, as well as human activities such as looting andunauthorized excavations. Its proximity to Baghdad also exposes it to urbanencroachment and pollution.

Moreover, Iraqi Army maneuvers in the 1980s, includingtrench digging, inflicted damage on the site. The Ziggurat sustained furtherharm following the 2003 US invasion of Iraq when security breakdowns led to itsabandonment and subsequent looting.

However, Iraqi officials and the US military overseeingsecurity in the area have been working on a restoration plan. Since mid-2008,local authorities have drafted proposals to rehabilitate the historic site, butsupport from Iraq’s Ministry of Antiquities has yet to materialize.

Struggles Against Time

The Aqar Quf Ziggurat stands as an architectural masterpiecereflecting the grandeur of Mesopotamian civilizations, but it now faces thethreat of erosion and destruction due to climate factors and neglect.

Small museum was built near the Ziggurat in 1960 to servevisitors and tourists, but it is now neglected. He noted that the site'sproximity to the capital once made it one of Iraq’s most famous heritagelandmarks, archaeologist Junaid Hamid pointed out.

Despite its historical significance, the Ziggurat nowsuffers from neglect and a lack of services, leading to a decline in visitornumbers.

In 2008, officials drafted plans to rehabilitate the site,and in 2013, the General Directorate of Antiquities carried out maintenancework as part of the “Baghdad: Arab Capital of Culture” project.

However, no new restoration projects have been undertakensince then, leaving the historic monument vulnerable to further deterioration.