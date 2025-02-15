Al-Shaibani meets several counterparts, UN representative, Kurdistan’s Barzani in Munich

2025-02-15 20:00:04 - From: SANA

Munich, SANA-Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met with the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany. Minister al-Shaibani also met with counterparts of Turkey’s Hakan Fidan, Britain’s Davis Lammythe, Norway’s Espen Barth Eide, in addition to President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Ambassador Wenaweser, the UN …