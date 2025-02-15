President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting German Bundestag delegation

2025-02-15 22:40:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzanimet with a delegation from the German Bundestag, led by Johann Wadephul, DeputyChairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union(CSU) parliamentary group.

The Kurdish presidency stated that during the meeting, which took placeon the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2025, PresidentBarzani expressed gratitustated ment’s decision to extend the missionof German forces stationed in the Kurdistan Region as part of the GlobalCoalition.

The German delegation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting both Iraqand the Kurdistan Region, stressing the need for continued cooperation toaddress security challenges and enhance collaboration in key sectors.