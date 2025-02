2025-02-15 23:00:03 - From: SANA

Berlin, SANA- Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, stressed that the economic sanctions imposed on Syria are tying the hands of its people, and must be lifted to achieve economic rise. Al-Shaibani said during a dialogue session with the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan within the Munich Security Conference in Germany: “The economic …