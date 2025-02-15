Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting Turkiye’s Foreign Minister

President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting Turkiye’s Foreign Minister

President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting Turkiye’s Foreign Minister
President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting Turkiye’s Foreign Minister
2025-02-15 23:50:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met withTurkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday, on the sidelines of theMunich Security Conference (MSC) 2025.

Both sides exchanged views on enhancing the relations between the twosides.

Notably, President Barzani arrived on Thursday in Munich to attend theconference where he met with senior officials from various countries includingGermany, the US, the UK, Syria, Estonia, Qatar, Italy, Bahrain, Armenia,Bulgaria, and Jordan.

Continue following on Shafaq News