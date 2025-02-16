Teenage boy dies and four injured in knife attack in Austria

2025-02-16 00:00:05 - From: The Guardian

The suspect was detained in the city of Villach after a 14-year-old boy died

A 14-year-old boy has died and four other people have been injured in a knife attack in southern Austria on Saturday, according to police, who said they had arrested a 23-year-old suspect.

The suspect was detained in the city of Villach, where the attack took place, police said on Saturday. He is a Syrian national with legal residence in Austria, they said.

